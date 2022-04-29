PolitiFact Wisconsin: Who is to blame for high cost of insulin?

It's not uncommon for big drug companies to get a push back from politicians, especially when it comes to the high cost of insulin.

Thirty million Americans live with diabetes every day, meaning their body doesn't make insulin or doesn't use it well. That causes their blood sugar to rise, which leads to long term health problems.

Many turn to drug companies for insulin, which is why Senator Tammy Baldwin's claim caught the attention of PolitiFact Wisconsin.

"U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, did not exactly hit a bulls-eye with her claim that big drug companies have jacked up prices on insulin and are responsible for costs being sky high in this country," said Greg Borowski with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Senator Baldwin wants legislation to cap out of pocket costs of insulin at $35 per month.

"To be sure insulin is vital to millions of Americans with diabetes," said Borowski. "And to be sure, government data shows that consumers here (U.S.) pay 10 times more than those in other developed countries for insulin."

But PolitiFact Wisconsin says per unit profits from drug companies have slowed, even declined in recent years while other factors play into higher costs.

"Pharmacies, suppliers, insurers have been making more money," said Borowski. "It's also telling that the legislation Baldwin is citing is targeting insurance companies and co-pays not manufacturers, the drug companies themselves."

PolitiFact rated this claim Half True, meaning it leaves out important details or take things out of context.

