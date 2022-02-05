PolitiFact Wisconsin: Has Senator Baldwin's position on filibusters changed?

There's a lot of debate these days about changing the filibuster.

Senators love to debate big bills, public policy issues - even who should sit on the Supreme Court.

But what about debating - debates?

"In this case, the debate we're talking about is the use of the filibuster, and the debate after the debate is whether Tammy Baldwin, a Democratic US Senator from Wisconsin, has flip flopped in her views on it," said Greg Borowski with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The filibuster is a senate tactic used by the minority party to delay or block senate action.

To end the debate, 60 votes are needed instead of a simple majority or a party line vote.

Both sides have moved to eliminate the filibuster rule at certain times to their advantage.

"Under President Obama, Democrats eliminated the filibuster for most federal judicial appointments, Borowski . And four years later, under President Trump, Republicans eliminated it for all Supreme Court nominees. "

These days, all it takes is for a senator to signal an intent to filibuster and it can sideline a bill. Senator Baldwin wanted to change that.

In 2012, PolitiFact Wisconsin says Baldwin signed on to reform the process when she first entered the senate.

"It would have required someone to stand on the senate floor and literally talk and talk and to keep the filibuster going," said Borowski.

But this year, PolitiFact Wisconsin said Baldwin took a different stand on the issue.

"When this matter came up for vote last month, around some voting rights legislation that the Democrats wanted to pass, she went further and voted to eliminate the filibuster entirely, for everything," said Borowski.

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated this a Half Flip, meaning a partial change in position.

