PolitiFact Wisconsin: Has Gov. Evers issued the most pardons in 'contemporary history?'

MADISON, Wisc. — It's an election year, so candidates often like to tout their record in office.

PolitiFact Wisconsin looks at a claim by Governor Tony Evers on how many pardons he has issued.

This month, Governor Evers pardoned another 25 people. The Democratic Governor now claims he has issued the most pardons for a Wisconsin Governor in "contemporary history."

"According to his office, in his three years or so since he was elected, he has issued 416 pardons," said Greg Borowski with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The pardons by Evers have been for nonviolent offenses committed long ago by people who have completed their sentences.

Pardons can make it easier for people to get jobs.

Looking back over the last 40 years, the only governor who comes close is Democrat Jim Doyle who had 326 pardons issued over his eight years in office," said Borowski.

Republican Governor Tommy Thompson issued 2004 during his record 14 years in office, while Governor Scott Walker issued zero over two terms. Democrat Patrick Lucey had an 392 in the 1970's.

PolitiFact Wisconsin says you have to go back 80 plus years to top the pardons issued by Republican Governor Julius Heil.

"He issued 934 pardons in his four years in office, said Borowski, but Evers said he was talking about a contemporary record. And on that point, we think he's accurate."

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated Evers claim TRUE.

