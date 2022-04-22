PolitiFact Wisconsin: Did former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch cut taxes?

MADISON, Wis. — It's not uncommon for politicians running for office to talk up their resume.

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson and PolitiFact Wisconsin put one claim to the Truth O Meter.

The Republican race to take on Gov. Tony Evers includes former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch under Scott Walker. She's now touting those years in office to win over voters.

"What caught our attention was a payment of recent TV ad, in which Kleefisch declared that as lieutenant governor, she cut your taxes," said Greg Borowski with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

PolitiFact Wisconsin says, the job does not include approving tax cuts or any formal role in crafting legislation, but that's not to say Kleefisch played no role in advocating for tax cuts.

"Kleefisch stated things, such as attending budget meetings, traveling the state to taut the budget, leading round-table discussions to help shape policies in the budget," said Borowski.

PolitiFact Wisconsin says Gov. Walker did cuts taxes by $8 billion during his two terms in office.

"Scott Walker and others have noted that her involvement was very helpful and extensive," said Borowski. "But in this case, the buck stops elsewhere."

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated Kleefisch's claim Mostly False - meaning it contains an element of truth, but ignores critical facts.

