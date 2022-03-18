PolitiFact Wisconsin: Claim about 'bribes' in Wisconsin's 2020 election ignores key court cases

Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is leading the taxpayer funded review of the presidential election in Wisconsin at the request of Assembly Republicans.

Gableman now suggests there was massive election bribery in 2020.

"Saying that five cities in the state took bribes from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan," said Greg Borowski with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

PolitiFact Wisconsin says Gableman was referring to $8.8 million dollars in grants from Zuckerberg's nonprofit to five Democratic leaning cities including Milwaukee.

However, the total amount of grant money across the state added up to $10 million.

"In making the claim, Gableman ignores that nearly 200 other cities in the state, many of them with Republican leaning districts also received grant money," said Borowski.

The money was used to help local clerks hire election workers to handle big increases in absentee ballots and to run safe elections during the pandemic.

PolitiFact Wisconsin says Gableman's claim ignores several key court rulings which should have been familiar to a former state justice.

"Most importantly, he ignores that every single legal challenge against these grants failed," said Borowski. "In fact, the US district judge appointed by Republican President George W. Bush said he found nothing in state law that would bar the grants from going to these communities."

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated this claim Pants on Fire.

