PolitiFact: Is President Biden in talks to pay illegal immigrants 450K?

MADISON, Wis. — President Trump's policy of separating families at the border was part of a zero tolerance plan to crack down on illegal immigration, but the policy also led to multiple lawsuits against the government.

That has Republicans, including Congressman Bryan Steil, blasting efforts to settle the lawsuits with large payouts.

"So what do we make of this claim by Congressman Brian Steil, a Republican from Janesville, who said that the Biden administration is in talks to pay illegal immigrants $450,000," said Greg Borowski with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

PolitiFact Wisconsin says that dollar amount could vary as negotiations continue with Justice Department lawyers. An estimated 5,500 families were separated at the Southern border, with children sent to licensed shelters around the country.

"It's not some kind of gift or entitlement to come here," said Borowski. "It's because the families have filed lawsuits against US government, lawsuits that we all would be on the hook to pay based on family separation policies under President Donald Trump."

PolitiFact Wisconsin says the potential payout could be $1 billion or more.

"It's not unusual for the government to try to reach a settlement, especially if it means that we would end up paying less than if we were to lose the case," said Borowski.

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated Steil's claim Half True - meaning it is partially accurate but leaves out important details.

