Polish Fest kicks off in Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Festival season has arrived in Milwaukee with nearly the entire summer full of events for everyone to enjoy. This week, we have Polish Fest!

The annual festival is happening June 9 through June 11 at the Summerfest grounds at the lakefront.

According to the Polish Fest website, Milwaukee's festival is the largest Polish Festival in America, which could be due to the large Polish community in the area.

This year's festival will feature a wide variety of food from Klements Polish Sausage to pierogi with variety of fillings. There's also the Sukiennice Marketplace, where you can shop all sorts of Polish items.

Tickets are $15 a person on both Friday and Saturday, with prices dropping to $10 after 5 p.m. Friday. On Sunday, tickets at the gate are $10. If you want to get in for free on Sunday, you can simply bring two or more cans of fruit or vegetables for the Hunger Task Force.

More details on Polish Fest can be found here.

TMJ4's Elaine Rojas-Castillo got a sneak peek of Polish Fest this year, where she spoke with the director of the festival. Watch that video at the top of this article.

