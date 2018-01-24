Police seek suspects who attached skimming device to Milwaukee-area Associated Bank ATMs

Surveillance video released by the St. Francis Police Department shows the suspects attaching and detaching a skimming device at ATM's at both the Associated Bank in St. Francis (3719 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) and the Associated Bank in Milwaukee (5900 W. North Ave.).
Police say the skimming device was transferred between these two locations between December 1, 2017 and December 16, 2017.
Milwaukee Police found the skimming device at the North Avenue location on December 16. The device is currently being analyzed by the Department of Justice Crime Lab.
So far, St. Francis Police say they have received 11 complaints to date from residents in their city that their accounts were compromised and cloned cards were used to deplete funds from their accounts in the Metro Milwaukee and Waukesha County Area.