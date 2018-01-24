Police seek suspects who attached skimming device to Milwaukee-area Associated Bank ATMs

ST. FRANCIS – Law enforcement in the Milwaukee-area are looking to identify at least five suspects wanted for placing skimming devices at area Associated Bank ATMs in December.

Surveillance video released by the St. Francis Police Department shows the suspects attaching and detaching a skimming device at ATM's at both the Associated Bank in St. Francis (3719 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) and the Associated Bank in Milwaukee (5900 W. North Ave.).

Police say the skimming device was transferred between these two locations between December 1, 2017 and December 16, 2017.

Milwaukee Police found the skimming device at the North Avenue location on December 16. The device is currently being analyzed by the Department of Justice Crime Lab.

So far, St. Francis Police say they have received 11 complaints to date from residents in their city that their accounts were compromised and cloned cards were used to deplete funds from their accounts in the Metro Milwaukee and Waukesha County Area.

Police are advising residents to check their bank statements if they have used any of these ATMs.

Surveillance video also shows the vehicles the suspects were using when they committed the crime.

The vehicle descriptions are listed below:

• 2016 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Silver in color. Licence Plate:138-YND WI/PC

• Late Model Ford Flex Maroon in color with unknown Wisconsin Registration

Police say both vehicles were rented from Hertz. The Hyundai Sonata is now listed as stolen.

Anyone with any information on these incidents is urged to call the St. Francis Police Department at: (414) 481-2232