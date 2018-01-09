Skimming devices found at three Milwaukee-area Associated Bank ATMs

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. --- Police are warning resident to check their bank records after skimming devices were found at three Milwaukee-area ATMs last month.

According to St. Francis Police, the skimming devices were found at:

• St. Francis Associated Bank ATM -- (3719 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.)

• Milwaukee Associated Bank ATM -- (5900 W. North Ave.)

• New Berlin Associated Bank ATM – (15665 W. National Ave.)

According to police, two male suspects were caught on camera several times attaching and removing the skimmer devices to the ATMs at the Milwaukee and St. Francis machines. The suspects were in a stolen Hyundai Sonata and a Ford Flex. A suspect was also seen in a stolen Infiniti at the New Berlin Associated Bank removing and attaching a skimming device to an ATM.

Police say those two male suspects and a female suspect were caught on camera using cloned ATM cards to complete the fraudulent transactions at Target Department Store on Highway 100 in West Allis and Seven Eleven located at 1624 W. Wells Street near Marquette University in Milwaukee.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or information on the three vehicles listed above are asked to contact the St. Francis or New Berlin Police Department.

