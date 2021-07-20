Watch
Police searching for suspects in fatal overnight shooting

Milwaukee Police investigating shooting
Posted at 6:26 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 07:26:45-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say they're searching for suspects in a fatal shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

They say a 49-year-old man was shot near S. 13th Street and W. Dakota Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and police are searching for two unknown suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers are (414) 224-TIPS.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

