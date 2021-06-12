Police searching for suspect in fatal N. Water Street shooting

MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

They say a 31-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the intersection of the 1300 block of N. Water Street around 1:40 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and police are still searching for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

