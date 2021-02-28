Police searching for missing Milwaukee man with dementia

**Update: Kenneth Fowler has been found safe.**

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Milwaukee man with dementia.

Police say 72-year-old Kenneth Fowler was last seen at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28 leaving his residence on the 2200 block of E. Webster Pl., in Milwaukee.

Fowler is described as 5'11, 175 pounds, brown eyes, grey mustache, with long grey hair in the back of his head and balding on top.

He was last seen wearing an earth-tone t-shirt, brown with green button-up sweater, black jogging pants (possibly FILA brand) with white stripes on each side, and no shoes.

Police say he does not have his glasses, phone, or wallet with him.

If you've seen him or know his whereabouts, please contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.

