Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police searching for missing Milwaukee man with dementia

items.[0].image.alt
Milwaukee Police
Untitled design.jpg
Posted at 10:27 AM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 11:54:37-05

**Update: Kenneth Fowler has been found safe.**

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Milwaukee man with dementia.

Police say 72-year-old Kenneth Fowler was last seen at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28 leaving his residence on the 2200 block of E. Webster Pl., in Milwaukee.

Fowler is described as 5'11, 175 pounds, brown eyes, grey mustache, with long grey hair in the back of his head and balding on top.

He was last seen wearing an earth-tone t-shirt, brown with green button-up sweater, black jogging pants (possibly FILA brand) with white stripes on each side, and no shoes.

Police say he does not have his glasses, phone, or wallet with him.

If you've seen him or know his whereabouts, please contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku