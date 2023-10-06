Police search for armed suspect after approaching MPS bus filled with students

MILWAUKEE — An argument between students on a bus leads to family and friends arriving with guns.

Milwaukee Police say an armed man approached a school bus Wednesday afternoon after an argument between students from Groppi High School and another unnamed school.

Source Groppi High School Principal Syvell Hall says the high school was placed into a Code Yellow after people armed with guns armed individuals were waiting for a bus full of students.

It was around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday near the 10th and Center Street outside of North Division High School. Details in a letter acquired by TMJ4 News say students from Groppi were attending a career fair while sharing a bus with students from another school. The students got into an argument and students from both schools made phone calls to family and friends.

When the bus arrived at North Division High School to drop off students, “unknown individuals arrived with weapons (guns). As students from the other school exited the bus, threats were made, and the bus driver made the wise decision to pull off and head to Groppi.”

MPD says an armed suspect approached the bus.

The note continues, saying a vehicle followed the bus to Groppi so the building was placed on a Code Yellow. However, the vehicle was administration from the bus company.

Milwaukee Police reported to Groppi High School because of the incident. MPD says they are seeking an unknown suspect.

Milwaukee Public Schools released a statement to TMJ4 News Thursday:

“On Wednesday, October 4, a bus transporting students was approached by a member of the community with a banned item. The individual did not enter the bus. Police were contacted immediately.

When the bus arrived at Groppi High School, students were directed to remain in their classrooms while the situation was investigated. Teaching and learning were not disrupted. No students were harmed.

Additional details of the incident are being investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department and by district personnel. MPS does not speak about matters under investigation.

Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. We take all reports of potential threats seriously and take all necessary measures to keep everyone safe.

The district follows its code of conduct to address consequences for anyone determined to violate the safety of the learning environment.”

