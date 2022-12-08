Watch Now
Medical Examiner called to massive response at Northridge Lake

This is a breaking news story: The Medical Examiner did say they responded to the lake for 2 people. Police and fire have yet to comment.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 15:13:36-05

MILWAUKEE — A large number of police and fire personnel responded to Northridge Lake near the mall on Milwaukee's north side Thursday afternoon. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms they responded to that scene for the death of two people.

A vehicle near or in the lake.

Crews' focus is on the water, suggesting victims are or were in the pond.

A witness tells TMJ4 News at the scene that she saw a number of officials responding to the lake. She added that another person told her that they saw a vehicle go into the water.

TMJ4 video also shows a vehicle on the shoreline or in the water.

This is a breaking news story and TMJ4 News is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

