5 people shot at Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade celebration

MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade celebrations were winding down, five people were shot in the area of MLK and Chambers.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says they were dispatched to the area around 4:11 p.m.

On scene, crews treated and transported four victims. An additional person was taken by a private ambulance to the hospital.

WATCH: Video sent to our news team shows the moment shots rang out. We blurred the faces of the people involved and stopped the video right after the trigger was pulled. (Warning: This video might be disturbing for some viewers.)

Submitted This is a still picture from a video of a fight near Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration. The video shows a man pulling a gun from his waistband moments before shots were fired and the crowd scattered.

TMJ4 News spoke with a woman who says she witnessed the shooting.

"The shots went off then, I looked up and I saw one girl limping with her leg and another girl was shot on the ground," she explained. "At that time, there was like four or five of them but then they just keep shooting."

The victims' ages are yet to be confirmed. TMJ4 News is working to learn more information.

There appears to be no danger to the public.

Milwaukee officials will provide a live update on the incident around 6:45 p.m. TMJ4 News will stream this press conference below:

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

Juneteenth symbolizes an important day in American history for African Americans. June 19, 1865, Union army general Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce enslaved people had been liberated.

That's two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued it. The Emancipation Proclamation freed Black Americans living in Confederate states. But it's not the official day slavery ended in the U.S.

Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade, being held on Monday, June 19, is one of the largest such celebrations in the country.

TMJ4 was proud to broadcast and stream the parade live once again in 2023, for the third year in a row.

