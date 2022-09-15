Police pursuit leads to two crashes in Milwaukee, one arrested

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for three suspects involved in a police pursuit that happened Wednesday night. The pursuit led to two crashes that left two injured.

Officials said the pursuit began near Medford and Keefe around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle being pursued had been used in an armed robbery, according to police.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle side-swept another vehicle but that crash did not involve any injuries.

The suspect vehicle kept fleeing until it crashed into two vehicles near 34th and Capitol. A 38-year-old man and 21-year-old girl were in one of the vehicles and were taken to the hospital for minor to moderate injuries.

A 3-year-old was also in that car and taken to the hospital for evaluation. Police said she was not injured.

The other vehicle hit was being driven by a 59-year-old woman who was not injured.

There were four people in the suspect's vehicle. All of them attempted to run away but one was arrested, a 21-year-old man. The other three were able to get away from the police.

Now, MPD says it's looking for those other three suspects and charges are being referred to the district attorney's office for the 21-year-old.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.



