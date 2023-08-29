Police pursuit in West Allis; 2 young men arrested for recklessly driving stolen car, police say

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The driver of a stolen car is in custody after he tried to outrun officers following a police pursuit in West Allis on Tuesday, police said.

According to a statement from West Allis police, another person got out of the stolen Kia while they were being pursued by police.

It all started around 10:20 a.m. when officers spotted a Kia reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The driver of the vehicle was driving recklessly, police said. Officers tried to pull the driver over but they disregarded. Officers then began pursuing the suspect in the vehicle.

While trying to outrun the police, a passenger in the stolen Kia got out. The Kia later hit another vehicle near 76th and Honey Creek Parkway. The driver of the stolen Kia got out and tried to run away. But officers say they caught up and arrested him.

The driver of the 2nd vehicle does not appear to be injured from the crash.

Police said an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, both from Milwaukee, were taken into custody.

Read the full statement below:

