Police pursuit ends in crash with 3 injuries including drug-dealing suspect: MPD

MILWAUKEE — A police pursuit of a suspected drug dealer ended in a bad crash with injuries, including 'non-fatal' injuries to an 11-month-old male, according to Milwaukee police.

Officers tried to pull the suspect over for tinted windows on their vehicle and for suspected drug dealing, a little before 7:07 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Police say instead of pulling over, the suspect accelerated and drove recklessly.

TMJ4 51st and Silver Spring



Officers pursued in their squad cars. The suspect eventually drove through a red light at 51st and Silver Spring and crashed with a second vehicle. The impact of that crash caused the suspect's vehicle to hit a third vehicle.

Inside that second vehicle, a passenger identified as a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman was brought to the hospital for serious but non-fatal injuries.

Also inside the vehicle was an 11-month-old male, who was brought to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

The suspected driver, identified as a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, was brought to the hospital for serious but non-fatal injuries.

The suspect was also arrested. Milwaukee police said a firearm and suspected illegal narcotics were found in the suspected vehicle. Criminal charges will be referred.

