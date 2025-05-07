Police officers from Wisconsin and Illinois begin memorial motorcycle journey to Washington, DC

Dozens of police officers from Wisconsin and Illinois began their journey to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning, transporting their motorcycles to participate in a memorial ride honoring fallen officers.

The motorcycles were being loaded in Greenfield as part of a police pilgrimage to the fallen officers' memorial in the nation's capital.

"It's an honor to do this. This is something you don't take lightly. It's like a national spotlight; you're honoring fallen officers for the past year, you're honoring their spouses, and their kids," said Officer Michael Bachmann of the Milwaukee Police Department.

TMJ4 Officer Michael Bachmann is a veteran of the memorial ride, having participated six times.

Bachmann is a veteran of this memorial ride, having participated six times previously. He credits Haul Bikes and House of Harley for making the journey possible by helping transport the motorcycles.

The memorial ride creates a powerful visual tribute once all officers are assembled in Washington, D.C.

"Every motor officer does this escort, and if you're wherever you are in the pack, all the training that you do for this event, you look at that mirror and see motorcycles and the headlights of red and blue lights; you look ahead, and the same thing with the taillights of red and blue lights. It is amazing," said Bachmann.

TMJ4 Motorcycles that will be used in the memorial ride honoring fallen officers in Washington, D.C.

The event draws law enforcement from across the Midwest. Officers from Evanston, Illinois, were also having their motorcycles loaded in Greenfield this morning.

The Illinois officers will be riding in memory of a fallen officer from Oak Park, Illinois, whose name will be added to the memorial in Washington, D.C.

