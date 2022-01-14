Police officer assaulted in Fond Du Lac, taken to hospital with broken nose

FOND DU LAC — Fond Du Lac police said an officer was taken to the hospital Thursday after being assaulted.

The incident happened at an apartment building on East Merrill Avenue around 10:19 p.m. The officer was there investigating after someone called police about a neighbor who was attempting to break down their door.

While the officer was there, he spoke to several residents about what was going on. While speaking to those individuals, he was approached by a 44-year-old man.

The officer asked the residents to return to their apartments as the man continued to approach him. That's when police say the man suddenly began assaulting the officer.

Police did not give specific details on the assault, but said the officer was taken to the hospital via ambulance with a broken nose, fractured finger, and other non-life-threatening injuries.

The 44-year-old man was taken into custody and transported to the Fond Du Lac county jail where he is being held on several criminal charges.

