Police need help locating critically missing 11-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help finding a critically missing 11-year-old girl.

Kylah Allen was last seen near 67th and Lancaster on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m.

Kylah is 5'4" tall, with black hair worn in braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow rockstar shirt, black pants, and carrying a cheetah print crossbody bag.

Anyone with information on Kylah's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

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