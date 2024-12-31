Police looking for person of interest in triple homicide, say he's armed and dangerous

Authorities are looking for a man they say is armed, dangerous, and on the run.

Virgil Thew, 47, is a person of interest in connection to a New Lisbon triple homicide. Police say three

people were found dead inside a home.

Police say, if you see Thew, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

The New Lisbon Police Department says it plans to release more information about the case on Tuesday.

