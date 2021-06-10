Watch
Police lies negate Sheboygan Falls man's sexual assault conviction

Posted at 3:31 PM, Jun 10, 2021
A state appeals court has tossed out a Sheboygan Falls man's sexual assault conviction because a police officer lied when he told him that he'd never get a chance to testify at his trial.

Daniel Rejholec pleaded guilty in 2018 to sexually assaulting his girlfriend's 14-year-old daughter and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

He argued on appeal that Sheboygan Police Detective Eric Edson coerced him to confess by telling him he'd never get a chance to testify.

The 2nd District Court of Appeals sided with Rejholec on Wednesday, finding that Edson misled Rejholec about the extent of his rights as a criminal defendant and reversed his conviction.

