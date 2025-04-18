Police investigating triple shooting that left two dead near Hopkins and Courtland

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead and one injured late Thursday night.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. near Hopkins and Courtland. According to police, two 37-year-old victims died at the scene, while a 34-year-old victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Watch: What we know about a triple shooting in Milwaukee:

Police investigating triple shooting that left two dead in Milwaukee

Authorities have not released information about what led to the shooting or whether they are searching for suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

