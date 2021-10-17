Police investigating after body recovered from Menomonee River

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said police are investigating after a man was pulled from the Menomonee River.

The body was located near the 500 block of W. Canal in the river.

MCMEO says it was an adult male that was found dead.

An autopsy will be performed Monday.

No further details were released.

