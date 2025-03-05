Police in Caledonia investigating homicide

CALEDONIA — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Caledonia after police received a call about a boy who had, "possibly killed his mother."
When officers arrived to a home on E. White Manor Court Tuesday night, they say they were met by a 15-year-old who was walking out of the front door. In a news release, police say the teen surrendered without incident.
Officers entered the home and found a woman dead inside. Lifesaving efforts were attempted. The preliminary investigation reveals the woman was stabbed and suffered blunt force injuries.
The victim in this case has been identified as the mother of the teen arrested.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.