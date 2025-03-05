Police in Caledonia investigating homicide

CALEDONIA — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Caledonia after police received a call about a boy who had, "possibly killed his mother."

When officers arrived to a home on E. White Manor Court Tuesday night, they say they were met by a 15-year-old who was walking out of the front door. In a news release, police say the teen surrendered without incident.

Officers entered the home and found a woman dead inside. Lifesaving efforts were attempted. The preliminary investigation reveals the woman was stabbed and suffered blunt force injuries.

The victim in this case has been identified as the mother of the teen arrested.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error