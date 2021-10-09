Watch
Police find woman dead in Racine apartment, investigating as homicide

Posted at 1:11 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 14:11:58-04

RACINE — A 31-year-old female was found dead in a Racine apartment on October 8 by the Racine Police Department.

Police responded to a call about a deceased woman around 5:12 p.m in the 1600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The cause of death remains unknown, and investigative efforts are underway. The death is being investigated as a homicide, and more information will be released at a later time.

Police investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or by using the Crime Stoppers app.

TMJ4 will provide updates on the investigation as they become available.

