Police find person stabbed to death inside vacant home in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A homicide investigation is underway after Milwaukee police found a person stabbed to death inside a vacant home on Friday, Dec. 29.

Police say the homicide happened around 9 a.m. near 11th and Finn. The body of a 43-year-old victim was discovered with fatal stab wound injuries.

Police say the circumstances remain under investigation and are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

