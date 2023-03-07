Police cite Joseph Mensah after violent dog attack at his home

Greenfield Police have cited a Waukesha County Sheriff's Department detective after one of his dogs violently attacked a woman at his home.

According to police, Det. Joseph Mensah's pitbull mix, Bulldozer, got out of his crate on March 2 and bit the woman around ten times. She was there with a crew employed by Paul Davis Restoration to move Mensah out of his home.

She was taken to a hospital with deep penetrating injuries and puncture marks on her arms and legs, according to the police report.

The report said that Mensah was cited for failing to license his dog with the City of Greenfield and for "Harboring a Vicious Animal." According to the report, Mensah's dog had been vaccinated and received a rabies shot.

In body camera video released by police, the victim is sitting on the back of a moving truck outside Mensah's home after the attack. She's extremely distraught and expresses concern about the loss of blood. She was taken to a hospital and treated.

Mensah previously served on the Wauwatosa Police Department, where over the course of five years, he shot and killed three people in the line of duty. Mensah was never criminally charged in those shootings.

Both Mensah and the victim of the dog attack declined to make a statement. TMJ4's Bruce Harrison also reached out to Waukesha County Sheriff's Department for comment.

Paul Davis Restoration shared the following statement:

“I understand that you are doing a story on the incident that occurred on Thursday, March 2 during which one of our employees was injured. Because there is an injury involved and it is still being investigated, we will not be commenting, other than to say our Paul Davis family is devastated that one of our team members was injured and are thinking of them and their family. We would appreciate you respecting the privacy of our employees at this time. “

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip