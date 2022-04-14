Police chase leads to rollover crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. — Glendale Police said three people are in custody after a police chase resulted in a rollover on Thursday.

The incident happened around 3:19 a.m., when police got a call about a business that was being burglarized. Before police arrived, the suspects had fled in a stolen van.

An officer with the Whitefish Bay Police Department saw the vehicle a short time later and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspects did not pull over, police said. Glendale police took over and chased the vehicle.

According to a news release from Glendale Police, officers conducted a pursuit intervention technique during the pursuit. That's when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and it rolled onto its side.

One person ran off but was apprehended by police after a short chase. Two others remained in the vehicle and were arrested.

Officials said the van had been stolen from Milwaukee earlier that night.

All three suspects, a 28-year-old, a 29-year-old, and a 37-year-old, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

