Police chase in Greenfield overnight, 1 person in custody

GREENFIELD, Wis. — A 21-year-old is in custody following a brief police pursuit in Greenfield, Wis. overnight Tuesday.

Police tell us an officer tried to pull a car over for a traffic violation near 35th and St Francis around 1:45 a.m.

The people in the car decided to not pull over and instead drove away from the cop, and a pursuit began.

The police chase was brief and ended near 29th and Grant, police said.

People in the car got out and tried to get away on foot. One 21-year-old was arrested.

Police did not release any other details.

