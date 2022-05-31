Police chase ends in deadly crash near 13th and Layton in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a car chase that left one person dead near 13th and Layton in Milwaukee's Castle Manor neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says it was called to the crash, which Milwaukee police say started in Greenfield and ended at 13th and Layton.

Officials said it appeared that the car involved in the chase struck a railroad structure and that extrication was necessary. As of right now, we don't know what led up to this crash.

We've reached out to Greenfield police for more information, but have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

