Police chase ends in crash, 17-year-old arrested

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a 17-year-old is in custody after he led officers on a police chase resulting in a crash.

The incident began around 4:50 a.m. when police were called to the 300 block of N. 21st Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, they saw three adults and a child sleeping in the vehicle.

An officer attempted to check their welfare when the driver put the car into gear and drove off. The officer got in his vehicle and attempted to stop the suspect who led the officer on a chase.

Milwaukee police said the officer terminated the pursuit but the suspect kept driving and then crashed into a light pole and a garage in the 3800 block of Teutonia Avenue.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, then ran on foot before being arrested. Officers found narcotics in the vehicle but no injuries were reported.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.

