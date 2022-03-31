Police arrest man wanted in fatal Beloit high school parking lot shooting

BELOLIT, Wisc. — A Madison man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School after a basketball game in January.

The 19-year-old man was arrested without incident Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 19-year-old Jion Broomfield. Broomfield was a former Beloit student.

The suspect has yet to appear in Rock County Circuit Court.

Authorities say up to 40 people witnessed the shooting but most of them refused to cooperate with the investigation.

The school was put on brief lockdown following the game, at which time players from visiting La Follette were escorted to their bus and returned home.

Police received information from a tips app in the last couple of days that revealed the suspect’s whereabouts.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles says the “bravery and courage” of the people who contacted the department “should be commended and celebrated.”

“Please continue to keep our high school students in your thoughts as they continue to grieve and process the trauma they experienced that day," Sayles said in a statement. "Our department also thinks of Jion’s family during this time; thank you to our community for helping them to receive justice.”

