Man fatally shot in high school parking lot on night of game

Posted at 9:59 AM, Jan 30, 2022
BELOIT — One man was killed in a shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School where a basketball game was being played, authorities said.

Beloit police say the man was taken to a local hospital Saturday night where he died.

It’s not clear whether the shooting happened during or after the game between Beloit and La Follette High in Madison.

The school was put on brief lockdown following the game, at which time players from visiting La Follette were escorted to their bus and returned home.

It was the second homicide that happened in Beloit on Saturday and the third in the city in less than four days.

