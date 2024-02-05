Police and state DOJ still investigating Elkhorn double homicide

ELKHORN, Wis. — Candles, flowers, pictures and memories are all wrapped around the front of Sports Page Barr in downtown Elkhorn.

As the memorial grows for Gina and Emerson Weingart, the couple who was gunned down last week, so does the need for clarity from police.

Monday, Elkhorn Police and several State Department of Justice (DOJ) vehicles circled downtown Elkhorn. It's a reminder of the horrific events just four days ago.

"Some answers so we can figure out what our next step is for the community," Nancy Kugel said.

The Kugel's have lived in Elkhorn for years. She and others we talked to Monday said they want information as the suspect in the double homicide is still on the run.

"To know if the public is in danger, or there's someone still running loose, and if it has any tie in to the home invasion a couple days ago," Kugel asked.

This past weekend, less than a mile from the double homicide, a family's home was burglarized in a home invasion. It's crime folks in Elkhorn said they just aren't used to, considering the last time there was a homicide there was in 2015.

"Being in Elkhorn, we kind of expected some answers sooner. So, we're kind of frustrated and trying to keep vigilant and lock the doors," Kugel said.

TMJ4 spent the day Monday trying to get more answers for neighbors.

A woman at Elkhorn Police Department told us no one was available to speak with us. We also tried Elkhorn City Hall.

A front desk person there told us the mayor doesn't have "regular hours" at city hall. We tried calling him several times and never heard back.

"Just cause you live in a small community doesn't mean stuff isn't gonna happen. I think we're all at risk at times," Kugel added.

We did reach out to the DOJ to see how they're assisting in the double homicide.

A captain with Elkhorn PD said they'll be releasing some sort of update Monday night or Tuesday.



