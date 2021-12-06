Police: 73-year-old woman dead after tree fell on outdoor pavilion in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — A woman is dead and another injured after a large tree fell on an outdoor pavilion in Sheboygan Falls on Monday.

According to Sheboygan Falls police, a resident reported a large tree fell on an outdoor pavilion with two women inside around 6:45 a.m. near Buffalo and Broadway.

Initial reports were that both women were trapped, however, a 69-year-old resident freed herself before first responders arrived. She sustained minor injuries.

The second woman, a 73-year-old resident, was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries, police say.

Three vehicles parked in the parking lot were also damaged. Two of the cars suffered substantial damage.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip