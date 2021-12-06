Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: 73-year-old woman dead after tree fell on outdoor pavilion in Sheboygan Falls

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 5:07 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 18:07:12-05

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — A woman is dead and another injured after a large tree fell on an outdoor pavilion in Sheboygan Falls on Monday.

According to Sheboygan Falls police, a resident reported a large tree fell on an outdoor pavilion with two women inside around 6:45 a.m. near Buffalo and Broadway.

Initial reports were that both women were trapped, however, a 69-year-old resident freed herself before first responders arrived. She sustained minor injuries.

The second woman, a 73-year-old resident, was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries, police say.

Three vehicles parked in the parking lot were also damaged. Two of the cars suffered substantial damage.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale