2 men found dead in Greenfield home after carbon monoxide leak

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Police Department is investigating the deaths of two adults who were found in a single-family residence, with elevated levels of carbon monoxide on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

According to the Greenfield Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a natural gas leak in a single-family residence at 3:40 p.m., at 7100 block of W Plainfield Avenue.

Units arrived on the scene to find elevated levels of carbon monoxide and no natural gas leak.

Crews found two adults found dead inside the home.

All potential sources of the carbon monoxide were eliminated, and all remaining carbon monoxide was ventilated from the home.

GFD says there were no working carbon monoxide detectors in the home.

The Greenfield Police Department is currently investigating the deaths with the assistance of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

They are also working to determine the exact source of the carbon monoxide.

Officials are advising the public to check that your home has working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

The public is also advised to ensure all vent pipes from homes are clear from snow and debris.

For more information, click here.

