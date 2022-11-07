Podcasting Academy opens in Brookfield with full studio and live audiences

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee area is known for many things including famous breweries and storied sports teams... could a podcasting community be next on the list? One man thinks so.

Elzie Flenard is already well-known in podcasting circles for a show he first launched in 2016. Now, he's opened a podcasting school to teach the skills and strategy of podcasting to everyone — from kids to business owners and entrepreneurs.

You'll find Podcast Town Academy in Brookfield. It includes a full podcast studio and space for podcasts to be recorded in front of live audiences.

Flenard says the podcast school is a big step toward fostering an organic community of podcasters in the Milwaukee area.

"We have the opportunity to bring young people in, teach them how to podcast, but teach them life lessons in the process — making it fun. Things like showing up on time, being prepared, doing research, being personable, and how to welcome people," added Flenard.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip