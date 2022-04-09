Plymouth bakery to donate portion of proceeds to family of boy killed in Sheboygan Falls

PLYMOUTH — Hartman's Bakery in Plymouth will be donating a portion of its proceeds on Saturday to the family of Oliver Hitchcock.

Hitchcock, 8, was allegedly strangled by his mother on March 30, the day after prosecutors say she tried to drown her 11-year-old son.

The mother, 41-year-old Natalia Hitchcock was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Since the incident, there have been vigils, a wear purple for Oliver day, and other events to honor the boy. Now, a Plymouth bakery is doing what it can to help the family.

Hartman's Bakery, located on Mill Street in Plymouth, will be selling purple donuts, cookies, cake pops, and more on Saturday in honor of Oliver. They then plan to donate 10% of the proceeds to Oliver's family.

The bakery is even decorated purple for Oliver, as it was his favorite color. Hartman's will be open from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, so show up and show your support!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip