MILWAUKEE, Wis. — I-894 southbound is completely closed at Beloit Road after a plow was involved in a serious crash.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is on the scene but it did not release specific details on what happened.

A tweet from the sheriff's office says the driver of the plow has serious injuries.

TMJ4 A plow was involved in a serious crash on I-41/894 on Friday.

TMJ4 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

