Plenty of 'Pow' arrives at Wilmot Mountain

WILMOT, Wis. — Skiers and snowboarders refer to it as “pow.” It’s short for powder and it’s a rare treat for Midwest ski hills.

“A Midwest Powder Day is just something that is a little bit elusive,” Wilmot Mountain General Manager Chuck Randles said. “Our western resorts and mountain resorts get a powder day a week or so and we only get a handful, if that, a season. So it’s something extra special.”

While the snow was a sore sight for many, area skiers and snowboarders were treated to near-perfect conditions on Friday.

Just two weeks ago, area skill hills were mostly grass-covered.

“After a warm December, it’s a welcome change,” Randles said.

Wilmot Mountain is located near the Wisconsin-Illinois border in Kenosha County. There were four lifts and 11 trails open as of Friday afternoon.

Kenosha’s Kaia Mismash, 18, said she wasn’t going to let a perfect skiing day go to waste. She was one of many skiers who cherished every snowflake.

“I usually would have to go somewhere far, like out west in the mountains,” Mismash said. “I don’t have to do that. It’s right here. Close to home.”

