Pleasant Prairie Police search for "recently spotted" wanted man

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie Police are asking for help finding a man wanted on several felony warrants including Kidnapping, Intimidation of a Victim and Bail Jumping.

Police say they're working to locate Mark Anthony Petrick.

Police say he was "recently spotted" in Pleasant Prairie. Petrick ran from officers during a traffic stop before he could be taken into custody, according to the police department.

You are asked to call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 with any information you have about the whereabouts of Petrick.

You can also call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers to remain anonoymous at 262-656-7333.

