Pleasant Prairie Police recover body from a pond following a pursuit involving another agency

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis — Authorities in Pleasant Prairie said they recovered a body from a pond near a scene where a person who was trying to get away from police crashed a stolen car.

Pleasant Prairie Police say they were notified of a stolen vehicle involved in a crash near Delaney Rd and Russel Road shortly after 4:30 AM on Saturday. Police say the Lake County Sheriff's Department had been chasing the stolen vehicle and stopped chasing the vehicle near STH 173 and Delaney Road. When the chase ended, police say the driver didn't navigate a curve in the road properly and crashed.

When the Lake County Sheriff's Deputy arrived at the scene of the crash, Police said they were told the driver got out of the car and ran away on foot. Both the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Kenosha Sheriff's Department searched for the suspect using K9s and drones, but they couldn't find the suspect.

Later in the morning, at 9:21 a.m., Pleasant Prairie Police say they received a report of a jacket floating in the pond, which is located just east of the crash scene.

When police got there, they said officers located a body floating in the pond and notified Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue. Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, along with officers from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, recovered the body and initiated an investigation.

Police said they will not be releasing the name of the person who was found in the pond, out of respect for the family.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip