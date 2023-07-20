Watch Now
Pleasant Prairie police involved in 'critical incident' while taking prisoner to jail

Posted at 6:50 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 20:34:54-04

KENOSHA, Wis. — Pleasant Prairie police say officers were involved in a "critical incident" while taking a prisoner to the Kenosha County Jail on Thursday.

As of 6:25 p.m., police say the incident is over and there is no threat to the community.

Police ask the public to avoid the area of 54th and Sheridan for now.

Police say, the "Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and the Kenosha Police Department are assisting (and the) Racine County Sheriff's Office is being summoned to investigate the matter."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

