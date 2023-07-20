Pleasant Prairie police involved in 'critical incident' while taking prisoner to jail

KENOSHA, Wis. — Pleasant Prairie police say officers were involved in a "critical incident" while taking a prisoner to the Kenosha County Jail on Thursday.

As of 6:25 p.m., police say the incident is over and there is no threat to the community.

Police ask the public to avoid the area of 54th and Sheridan for now.

Police say, the "Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and the Kenosha Police Department are assisting (and the) Racine County Sheriff's Office is being summoned to investigate the matter."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Critical incident Kenosha County

Kenosha County critical incident

