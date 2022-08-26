Playground for both kids and adults opens at Above and Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — After seven years, the Above and Beyond Children's Museum's dream of building a playground in downtown Sheboygan that both children and adults of all abilities can enjoy, is now a reality.

"​I just saw this for the first time coming today, I mean, I get totally emotional seeing it, it's just awesome," said Carrie Green, the board of director's vice president for the Above and Beyond Children's Museum.

The $650,000 playground was structured in the shape of an octopus with tentacles that kids can climb, slide, and jump off of. And it's designed to accommodate anyone with physical or sensory challenges.

"We have the transfer platform that is part of the octopus head, we have the nest swing that is the most accessible option for swing sets. We also have everything set at ground level so that absolutely anyone is going to be able to access from a wheelchair," said ​Jackie Erdnam, the executive director for the Above and Beyond Children's Museum.

"My kids have been all over the place, they are loving it. It's just so special because to be inclusive and to have a place where all kids can play together, it couldn't be more important," said one Grafton parent, Mary Baylor.

Now, the museum is ready to share its creation with the entire community. They're hosting a grand opening starting for the park at 10 a.m. Saturday for everyone of all ages to enjoy. It's located right next to the Above and Beyond Children's Museum at 902 N 8th St #4005, Sheboygan, WI.

"I love the idea that when kids are on pieces of equipment they can't have a screen in their hands," said Green.

"Play is critical to development, to socialization, to being happy and healthy. And so however we can bring that to our community is part of our mission," said Erdnam.

​The playground will be open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

