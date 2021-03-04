Play golf and get paid for it in 'America's #1 Golf Internship'

If you want to play on Wisconsin's finest golf courses and get paid for it - your chance has arrived.

The Wisconsin State Golf Association announced it is hiring an intern to play a total of 50 rounds in 10 weeks this summer.

WSGA's Executive Director, Rob Jansen, writes in the job description that ideal candidates for the "America’s #1 Golf Internship" are responsible, passionate for "golf and adventure," creative and have an outgoing personality and have some photography and social media skills.

The internship starts June 1 and is expected to wrap up on Aug. 15. Pay is $10 an hour, and you will be reimbursed for use of personal vehicle, golf apparel, lodging and meal stipend.

The WSGA is a nonprofit group that serves as the state’s governing body for amateur golf. They have eight full-time staff members and four summer interns.

Click here to learn more about "America’s #1 Golf Internship" and the application process (hint: it involves using social media).

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip