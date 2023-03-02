Watch Now
Plans to extend Milwaukee metered parking to 9 p.m. and Saturdays is up in the air

Alderman Bob Bauman has filed to repeal the ordinance, which was passed Tuesday by the Milwaukee Common Council. He argues there was not enough notice given to key stakeholders about the change before it was passed.

As of now, no changes will take effect to metered parking downtown.

