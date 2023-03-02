Plans to extend Milwaukee metered parking to 9 p.m. and Saturdays is up in the air

MILWAUKEE — A plan to extend metered parking to 9 p.m. and include Saturdays has hit a snag in Milwaukee.

Alderman Bob Bauman has filed to repeal the ordinance, which was passed Tuesday by the Milwaukee Common Council. He argues there was not enough notice given to key stakeholders about the change before it was passed.

As of now, no changes will take effect to metered parking downtown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

