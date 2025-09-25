Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will pause abortion appointments starting Oct. 1 following a federal appeals court decision that allowed a provision of President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill to take effect.
The temporary hold affects the organization’s ability to serve patients after the court permitted a provision that bars clinics providing abortions from accepting Medicaid for other reproductive services.
WATCH: Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin pauses abortion appointments starting October 1
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin serves about 50,000 people across the state, with 60% of those patients covered by Medicaid. The funding restriction creates a significant impact on the organization’s operations and patient access.
The organization said it is working through the courts to resume services as soon as possible. The pause represents a direct result of the federal policy change that separates abortion services from other reproductive health care funding streams.
You can read their full statement below, posted to their Facebook page:
"Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is — and always will be — focused on putting our patients first. Our commitment is unwavering: Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will continue to provide the full spectrum of reproductive health care — including abortion — as soon as we are able to. In the meantime, we are pursuing every available option — through the courts, through operations, and civic engagement."
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.