Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin pauses abortion appointments starting October 1

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will pause abortion appointments starting Oct. 1 following a federal appeals court decision that allowed a provision of President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill to take effect.

The temporary hold affects the organization’s ability to serve patients after the court permitted a provision that bars clinics providing abortions from accepting Medicaid for other reproductive services.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin serves about 50,000 people across the state, with 60% of those patients covered by Medicaid. The funding restriction creates a significant impact on the organization’s operations and patient access.

The organization said it is working through the courts to resume services as soon as possible. The pause represents a direct result of the federal policy change that separates abortion services from other reproductive health care funding streams.

"Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is — and always will be — focused on putting our patients first. Our commitment is unwavering: Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will continue to provide the full spectrum of reproductive health care — including abortion — as soon as we are able to. In the meantime, we are pursuing every available option — through the courts, through operations, and civic engagement." -Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin

