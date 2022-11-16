Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin expands family planning services amid abortion ban

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced its expanding birth control and family planning services at two of its locations. The locations previously provided abortion services but due to the ban in Wisconsin, they can now expand other services.

According to the organization, the Milwaukee Center and Madison Center are working to ensure people have access to preventative healthcare services following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“During this time when access to abortion services is suspended, it’s more important than ever for people to have access to birth control along with the full range of sexual and reproductive health care service,” said Amy Doczy, Vice President of Patient Services at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Planned Parenthood already had pregnancy assessment, miscarriage management, and abortion navigation services. However, now they are adding breast and cervical cancer screenings, birth control, STD testing and treatment, HIV testing and education, as well as testicular exams and post-partum care.

“PPWI is always contemplating ways to expand our reach and meet the needs of our patients in communities across Wisconsin,” said Doczy. “At PPWI, confidential, high quality, affordable health care is our top priority. We look forward to welcoming all individuals regardless of their insurance or immigration status, gender and sexual identity."

For more information on what services Planned Parenthood provides, click here.

